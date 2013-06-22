Image Image Image Image Image Image Image Image Image Image
Skin Bleaching Phenomenon in Jamaica Exposed on All Angles TV

MBL Editors

Skin Bleaching Growing in Jamaica

The desire to bleach skin grows throughout the Diaspora among men and women. Years ago only women bleached their skin, but in black and brown communities today, it is growing among both sexes equally.

Many women mix different creams and lotions without knowledge of the outcome of these sometimes toxic mixes, as shown in this recent Jamaican expose.

Take note of the interviewees saying they can not get work or business if their skin is dark and being brown helps their business. Rapper Vybez Cartel who bleached his own skin to strangely orange color, has been said to doing a brisk business selling the product he used to bleach his skin, Cake Soap.

The recent Jamaican expose comes a few days prior to the TV Premiere of Bill Duke’s “Dark Girls” on the OWN network. It helps us to see how far reaching the issue of colorism is in black communities.

http://www.thefader.com/2011/05/25/vybz-kartels-cake-soap-now-available/

VYBZ-Cartel

http://www.televisionjamaica.com/Programmes/AllAngles.aspx/Videos/27218

[pro-player width=’560′ height=’315′ type=’video’]http://www.televisionjamaica.com/Programmes/AllAngles.aspx/Videos/27218[/pro-player]

 

Dem A Bleach by Nardo Ranks 

[pro-player width=’560′ height=’315′ type=’video’]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0c5-J59it7Q[/pro-player]

Luv Black Women by Buju Banton

[pro-player width=’560′ height=’315′ type=’video’]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCC31oD0rrs[/pro-player]

  • cinnamonchic

    bleaching is bigger in asia. India they start at 3 years old. Indonesia, Korea its in almost every beauty products. Its also in the latin culture. = basically everywhere Anglo-Saxons set up shop.

