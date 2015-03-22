Image Image Image Image Image Image Image Image Image Image
Get To Know This Wonderful Singer-Songwriter, Lydia Rene

Fresh and Fabulous, Lydia Rene

Neo-Soul Artist Lydia Rene brings a fresh perspective to the genre. Ms. Rene recounts how one of her major influences was neo-soul Queen, Jill Scott.  Yet, Lydia’s sound is truly all her own. If you are lucky you can catch this talented lady performing at LA’s Turner Center this Friday the 27th. You find out more about Lydia at this link.

http://onesheet.com/lydiarene/splash/

Lydia describes her new album Vintage Heart as follows:

This album was certainly a labor of love. This is my debut studio album. I wanted to show a real love story that isn’t finished only just beginning. All of the ups and downs we all go through searching for that real, true love.

You can purchase Lydia’s album on her website and find all the social links to what Ms. Rene has cooking on the stove.

http://onesheet.com/lydiarene/splash/

 

