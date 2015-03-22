Image Image Image Image Image Image Image Image Image Image
Game ChangersIn The News
Reddit Co-Founder Helps Queens Based Non Profit That Teaches Code to Minority Students

MBL Editors

Coalition 4 Queens and Code Access 3.0 Needs $1Million

Reddit Co Founder helps C4Q, Code Access Program that has been teaching code to minority students in Queens for last two years with great success.

You can find out more about Coalition 4 Queens at their website. http://www.c4q.nyc/

Also see the rest of the story below from the Daily News:

Coalition for Queens struggled to raise $1 million to grow the program that teaches technology beginners the basics of coding and how to get high-paying tech jobs.

“There are 70,000 unfilled tech jobs in New York,” Coalition founder Jukay Hsu said. “We see all these extremely talented people here in Queens. They want to go into tech but may not know how to.”

The group, which needs the dough by early fall to keep its Access Code program free for 100 people , is pulling in the big guns.

Millionaire Alexis Ohanian, a ubiquitous Brooklyn tech entrepreneur and co-founder of Reddit, has raised nearly $9,000 for their cause so far, and says he hopes to reach $20,000 by his 31st birthday on Thursday.

“New York tech isn’t just about what’s going on in Manhattan and Brooklyn,” Ohanian told the News. “If Nas and Jay-Z can collaborate, so can Coalition for Queens and me.”

