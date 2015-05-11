Get To Know These Talented Black Women Musicians

http://www.mybeautifullife.me

OSHUN

Niambi Sala and Thandiwe, both 19, make up the Neo-Soul/Hip Hop duo Oshun. “The name OSHUN is homage to a Yoruba river deity (Osun) and her sisters (Yemoja and Oya) who all represent elements of femininity and womanhood,” their website says.

Kayte Grace

Kayte Grace has a refreshing folk/country/pop sound. She taught herself to play guitar and soon after she was touring the country, releasing three albums and two singles. Her current five-chapter musical novel “Set Fire to Separate lives” is being released over the course of a year to fans who can pay what they like.

Princess Nokia

Princess Nokia (Destiny Frasqueri) first hit the music scene under the name “Wavy Spice” in 2010.In 2014 she released her debut album “Metallic Butterfly” that has a unique sound and includes her popular single “Young Girls.”

Kandace Springs

Kandace Springs has attracted attention from Blue Note Records President Don Was and the legendary musician Prince. Springs, who is originally from Nashville, has relocated to New York City where she is working on her debut album.



Juliana Huxtable

The former legal assistant now artist and DJ is also a prominent member of LGBT activism community. Huxtable and her art collective House of LaDosha blur the gender lines in art and fashion.

Madame So

Madame So is a London-based singer-songwriter who was born in Paris. She describes her music as “Scuzzy pop with more than twi sentence-worth of lyrics.”



Kiah Victoria

Kiah Victoria has performed on broadway in The Lion King, sang on NBC’s The Voice, and was featured in Jay Z’s “Picasso Baby” short film. Currently she is living in New York City supporting her latest EP “Gravitate”

