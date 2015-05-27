The #Yroftheblkwoman is in full swing with information packed sessions to help you succeed.
Mutale Nkonde has deemed 2015 Year Of The Black Woman
Mutale Nkonde is a consultant, visionary and tech evangelizer. She brings a great deal of wit and fire packed in her petite frame. Her #Yroftheblkwoman program is one of many tools she is using to increase racial and gender diversity in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. The Mission of #Yroftheblkwoman is
“to provide accelerator programs with the best Black female tech talent in the world”
Mutale sees the technology industry as one of the prime tools for wealth generation in modern society, yet women of color are woefully under-represented in this field. Mutale was looking for a way to disrupt a pipeline that often left women of color on the wrong side of the door to opportunity. To that end she notes that any real and substantive “change must come from the community effected”. Therefore she is building conduits for change at a grass roots level from within our community. “Yroftheblkwoman has 365 events scheduled online and in person to facilitate black and Latina wealth creation. You can find out about upcoming events here.
MBL recently attended a YOTB event at Turn to Tech, a school in the Flatiron district that teaches tech skills. At that event, guest speaker Kelechi Anyadiegwu, founder of Zuvaa shared the story of the growth of her company Zuvaa.com, a digital marketplace for African fashion and how she turned that passion for design and fashion into a 6 figure generating business in less than one year in operation.
#Yroftheblkwoman has many more informative events planned in coming weeks.
Do check out the calendar at Mutale Nkonde and Associates for more information.
