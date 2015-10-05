Priyanka Chopra, Leads “Quantico” On A New Path

http://www.mybeautifullife.me

Priyanka Chopra, A New American Heroine

ABC’s new drama, Quantico marks the American TV debut of actress and singer Priyanka Chopra. Chopra, is a highly paid Bollywood actress and the first Indian born actress to helm an American drama series. Chopra says she seeks to see her character rise to the level of other famed action heroes. The series is packed with action, high drama, fight scenes and daring escapes.

The small screen has been at the forefront in changing perceptions with the casting of many notable actresses of colors.

