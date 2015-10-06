Cosmopolitan Anoints a New First Family…..And All Is Not Well

The Cosmopolitan First Family

The staff at Cosmopolitan was slammed on social media for giving the title of “First Family” to the Kardashian clan on its November 2015 cover.

Cosmopolitan, one of the world largest magazines is reaching a milestone with its 50th birthday. Cosmopolitan decided a fitting group to mark their 50th year would be the Kardashian brood. What could have possibly led the Cosmo staff to make this choice? Dollar signs, maybe? People love to hate the Kardashians and that desire to comment endlessly on their statuses and behaviors, keeps their names in the public eye and translates into booming newsstand sales. We understand how that all works, but First Family???? Really, when we have such an elegant and beautiful REAL First Family.

Well, moving right along, Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were photographed in all white. Then the photos had Social media followers seeing RED! Twitter lit up with commentary, almost all of it negative responses.

But Cosmo has been undeterred. They are steadfast and we understand they intend to anoint other celebrities with official titles. Here’s a short list.

The Vice President and his First Lady – Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Speaker of the House – Caitlyn Jenner

Secretary of State – Charlie Sheen



They’ll be releasing more declarations in coming days!