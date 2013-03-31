User Agreement

Terms and Conditions

Welcome to The My Beautiful Life. Please read these Terms and Conditions before using, or submitting content in any form or medium for publication on, The My Beautiful Life. By continuing to use us, or by submitting content for publication on The My Beautiful Life, you agree to abide, and that you are bound, by these Terms and Conditions. We reserve the right to change these Terms and Conditions at any time, and you agree (including by virtue of your continued use of our site) to be bound by any such changes.

We May Discontinue or Suspend Our Site or Terminate Your Use:

We reserve the right at any time and from time to time to modify or discontinue, temporarily or permanently, our site (or any part thereof) with or without notice. You agree that The My Beautiful Life shall not be liable to you or any third party for any such modification, suspension or discontinuance of our site. In addition, we reserve the right to terminate your access to our site for any reason, and to take any other actions that The My Beautiful Life, in its sole discretion, believes to be in the interest of our company and of our users as a whole.

We Have All Rights In Our Site and Content; You Grant Us Certain Rights When You Submit Content to Us:

(a) Our site (including all text, photographs, graphics, video and audio content contained on our site) is protected by copyright as a collective work or compilation under the copyright laws of the United States and other countries, and we (subject to the rights of our licensors and licensees under applicable agreements, understandings and arrangements) have all rights therein. All individual articles, blogs, videos, content and other elements comprising our site are also copyrighted works, and we (subject to the rights of our licensors and licensees under applicable agreements, understandings and arrangements) have all rights therein. You must abide by all additional copyright notices or restrictions contained on our site.

(b) By posting or submitting content on or to our site (regardless of the form or medium with respect to such content, whether text, videos, photographs, audio or otherwise), you are giving us, and our affiliates, agents and third party contractors the right to display or publish such content on our site and its affiliated publications (either in the form submitted or in the form of a derivative or adapted work), to store such content, and to distribute such content and use such content for promotional and marketing purposes. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, with respect to any video submissions to us made by you from time to time, you understand and agree that (unless you and we agree otherwise) we may, or may permit users to, based solely on functionality provided and enabled by our website, compile, re-edit, adapt or modify your video submission, or create derivative works therefrom, either on a stand-alone basis or in combination with other video submissions, and (unless you and we agree otherwise) you shall have no rights with respect thereto and we or our licensees shall be free to display and publish the same (as so compiled, re-edited, adapted, modified or derived) for any period.

(c) You shall be solely responsible for your own submissions and the consequences of posting or publishing them. In connection with each of your submissions, you affirm, represent, and/or warrant that: (I) you own or have the necessary licenses, rights, consents, and permissions to use and authorize us to use all patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright or other proprietary rights in and to any and all such submissions to enable inclusion and use of such submissions in the manner contemplated by us and these Terms and Conditions; and (II) you have the written consent, release, and/or permission of each and every identifiable individual person in such submissions to use the name or likeness of each and every such identifiable individual person to enable inclusion and use of such submissions in the manner contemplated by us and these Terms and Conditions.

We are Not Responsible For and Do Not Necessarily Hold the Opinions Expressed by Our Content Contributors:

Opinions and other statements expressed by users and third parties (e.g., bloggers) are theirs alone, not opinions of The My Beautiful Life. Content created by third parties is the sole responsibility of the third parties and its accuracy and completeness are not endorsed or guaranteed. You acknowledge that by providing you with the ability to view and distribute content through our site, The My Beautiful Life is not undertaking any obligation or liability relating to the content. The My Beautiful Life and its affiliates, successors, assigns, employees, agents, directors, officers and shareholders do not undertake or assume any duty to monitor our site for inappropriate or unlawful content. The My Beautiful Life and its affiliates, successors, assigns, employees, agents, directors, officers and shareholders assume no responsibility or liability which may arise from the content thereof, including, but not limited to, claims for defamation, libel, slander, infringement, invasion of privacy and publicity rights, obscenity, pornography, profanity, fraud, or misrepresentation. Notwithstanding the foregoing, The My Beautiful Life reserves the right to block or remove communications, postings or materials at any time in our sole discretion.

4 . Any Dispute Between Us Will be Governed by New York Law:

These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the laws of the United States and the State of New York, applicable to agreements made and to be performed therein without regard to conflict of laws principles. BY CONTINUING TO USE OUR SITE, YOU AGREE TO ABIDE BY THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS. The caption to each Section of these Terms and Conditions are for convenience of reference only and shall be ignored in the construction or interpretation hereof.